2023 polls: Catholic Bishops urges Nigerians not to vote people without capacity

Nigerians have been warned by the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) not to vote for people not qualified to run the country.

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Most Reverend Ignatius Kaigama, delivered the homily at the Opening Mass of the First Plenary of the CBCN, noting that the Liturgy is fitting for persons living in our type of context because it encourages us to be conscious of the kinds of choices we make in life.

He said that because this plenary is happening right before the national elections, Catholics have a great chance to pray together for peaceful, fair, and free elections.

“The Liturgy of this Sunday is apt for people living in our context, for it urges us to be aware of the kind of choices we make in life or even the choices we are about to make because these choices have serious consequences and implications for all of us.

“With our votes in the coming weeks, we can choose a reasonable and productive use of power towards unity, security, and a good economy or abandon our fate in the hands of people who have neither capacity nor conscience.

“The first reading from Ecclesiasticus says God “has set fire and water before you; put out your hand to whichever you prefer…

Before you are life and death, whichever you choose shall be given you” (Sir. 15:15-17).

“Are we simply, out of sentiments going to make choices that would diminish or ignore our good and the good of others and our country?”

Kaigama said that the country needs leaders who know what it’s like to be a Nigerian and who can look beyond narrow religious and ethnic lines to work selflessly for the good of all Nigerians. He said that this would help Nigerians get out of their poverty and frustration and into a better situation.

He said the theme of our conference, “Citizens’ participation in good governance in Nigeria,” reflects the Bishops’ sensitivity to the great desire of the majority out there to shape the political future of this country; a country where as demonstrated in the murders in Owo, Katsina, and Minna (where Fr. Isaac Achi, was burnt to death in the parish house) and many others, and now the scarcity and high cost of fuel and the newly invented scarcity of the Naira, have heightened a feeling of suspense and uncertainty.

“Our nation prides its motto on “unity and faith, peace and progress,” but we are divided by selfish religious and ethnic interests that gravely undermine our unity.

“Corruption rears its head even in the most unlikely quarters. I recently asked a young man of his age what may affect his chances in a recruitment exercise that demands that he should be under thirty years, and he laughed and said casually, “one can reduce his age nowadays.”

“It is unfortunate that people are forced to bribe in almost everything, such as to win a contract, get justice, get budgets approved, etc.

“In a country where the youth, the hope of our nation are left unemployed, and where according to OXFAM, three persons in Nigeria have wealth more than 83 million other Nigerians’ resources put together, are we surprised that youths jet out (japa) to foreign countries from their motherland where the cost of governance is so high and corruption so pervasive that a huge chunk of what is due to them is swallowed up?”, he stated.

The clergyman also said that the people in charge of Nigeria’s resources make it harder for priests to do their jobs today. Many people who need material help have trouble getting in touch with those in power because they think the Church can help them.

He said that many people don’t know that the Church, even though it has been a voice for the voiceless for decades by providing educational, medical, and other social services, does not get grants from the Federal Government like other organisations do.

“As we pray for free, fair and credible elections, the politicians and all of us must avoid offensive statements uttered just to humiliate, to look down on others and wound their dignity; words of rejection, resentment, hate or revenge,” he stated.