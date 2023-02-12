2023 polls: Nigeria military denies coup plot claim

Military leaders in Nigeria have shot down claims made by the ruling party that they want to interfere with the forthcoming presidential election.

An official from the APC party said that generals met with the rival PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar in a secret meeting last week.

The army said in a statement that the claims were “wicked” and “malicious.”

There is no clear frontrunner in the contest for president of Africa’s most populous nation.

Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party are the top three candidates.

The military insisted it was above board and “loyal to the constitution,” stating that it would never be a part of a coup d’état against the civilian rule.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria will never be part of any ignoble plot to truncate our hard-earned democracy,” said Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, Nigeria’s Defense Headquarters spokesman.

The government and the major political parties haven’t said anything about what the army said.

But the accusations add to growing worries, such as insecurity and a severe economic crisis, before the election on February 25.

After decades of military rule, Nigeria returned to democracy in 1999.