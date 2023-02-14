Adewole Adebayo: Nigeria off path of founding fathers

Prince Adewole Adebayo, the presidential candidate for the Social Democratic Party (SDP), has said Nigeria is not following the path of its founders.

He said this yesterday in the capital of Nasarawa State when he paid his respects to the Emir of Lafia, Sidi Bage-Mohammed 1.

He says that God did not make a mistake when he made Nigeria. Instead, bad leadership has made it look like God made a mistake.

His words: “Nigeria is blessed with so much resources such that every citizen should live above the poverty line, but today, 99 per cent (of the population) cannot boast of N100,000 in their savings accounts.

“The wealth of this nation is concentrated in the hands of just one per cent, who are stinkingly rich. This is not acceptable. When we are elected, this evil will be corrected.

“The people’s welfare was central in the minds of people like Ahmadu Bello, Tafawa Balewa and Obafemi Awolowo.

“SDP will unite Nigeria again if elected. Today, we are more divided on ethnic and religious grounds. This was what we never saw happening among our founding fathers till recently.”

In response, the monarch thanked the group for coming.

He asked them to stay calm before, during, and after the elections.