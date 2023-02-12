APC PCC: 500,000 supporters mobilized for Bola Tinubu’s rally in Port Harcourt

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers State has said it has gotten about 50,000 supporters from all over the state to come to Bola Tinubu’s rally in Port Harcourt.

This was announced by Rivers State’s Local Organizing Committee Chairman, Chief Tony Okocha, in Port Harcourt on Sunday after he inspected the rally’s planned location.

The APC presidential rally will take place at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State, on February 15, 2023.

Last week, Governor Nyesom Wike approved the venue and waived the N5m non-refundable fee.

Okocha said everything was ready for “the mother of all presidential rallies.” He also said that the committee had ensured security was in place to ensure the rally went well.

“We have come here to inspect the facilities at this venue which the Rivers State Government has approved.

“One of the reasons why we came is to assure our presidential candidate that Rivers State is upbeat and that we are ready for him on February 15.

“You can see things for yourselves what we have done so far and we want to assure our presidential candidate and the PCC at the national level that we are upbeat, “he stated.

When asked if the fact that the state APC was split wouldn’t affect the rally, he said that the party members were all working together to make sure the rally went smoothly.

Okocha said, “Even though nothing has been advanced to us, we have taken the bull by the horns, and as a people, we feel that no attempt and nobody will attempt to sabotage what the APC is doing in Rivers State.

“So, we have put resources together and we have also mobilised a minimum of 50,000 persons from the 23 local government areas of the state to attend the rally at this particular venue.”

The state PCC LOC chairman said that Asiwaju Tinubu could win Rivers State based on the recent mobilisation and education work done and the feedback from across the state.