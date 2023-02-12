Atiku Abubakar: PDP’ll win 2023 presidential election

Atiku Abubakar, who is running for president as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said that his party will win the presidential election on February 25.

Atiku told party supporters and chieftains in Umuahia, the capital of Abia State, on Saturday not to let other political parties distract them since they won’t win the election.

Dr Iyorchia Ayu, the party’s national chairman, also told the people of the South East not to vote for Mr Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP). He said that if they did, it would only help Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“PDP is going to win. Therefore, it is better that you are on a winning ticket than a ticket that cannot take you anywhere.

“I appeal to you not to be distracted by other political parties playing religious or ethnic cards. In PDP, we have no religious or ethnic card; we play only the Nigeria card.

“A card that will bring everybody onboard, a card that will give a sense of belonging to every part of this country, to every religion, to every ethnicity,” he said.