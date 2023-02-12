Politics

Atiku Abubakar: PDP’ll win 2023 presidential election

February 12, 2023
Doofan Ben-Aondofa
Atiku Abubakar is a politician and businessman from Nigeria. During Olusegun Obasanjo's presidency, he was Nigeria's vice president from 1999 to 2007. He was born in Jada, British Cameroon, which is now in Nigeria's Adamawa State, on November 25, 1946. Once elected, he served as Olusegun Obasanjo's running mate in the 1999 presidential election and was re-elected in 2003. He first ran for governor of Adamawa State in 1990, 1997, and 1998.

Atiku Abubakar, who is running for president as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said that his party will win the presidential election on February 25.

Atiku told party supporters and chieftains in Umuahia, the capital of Abia State, on Saturday not to let other political parties distract them since they won’t win the election.

Dr Iyorchia Ayu, the party’s national chairman, also told the people of the South East not to vote for Mr Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP). He said that if they did, it would only help Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

If you enjoy this article, please do not forget to check out our other articles:

If you enjoy this story, please do not forget to check out our other news stories:

“PDP is going to win. Therefore, it is better that you are on a winning ticket than a ticket that cannot take you anywhere.

“I appeal to you not to be distracted by other political parties playing religious or ethnic cards. In PDP, we have no religious or ethnic card; we play only the Nigeria card.

“A card that will bring everybody onboard, a card that will give a sense of belonging to every part of this country, to every religion, to every ethnicity,” he said.

Please check out our other thought-provoking articles if you did like this one:

Please check out some of our other recent news articles if you enjoyed this one:

Get more fascinating contents like this on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram
Get more stories like this on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram

More from Xtra