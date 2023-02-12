Buba Galadima: Nigerian governor hiding N22 billion old naira notes

Buba Galadima, a leader from the North, has claimed that a governor who is still in office hid N22 billion in old naira notes.

The revelation came during an interview on Trust TV with the former National Secretary of the now-defunct Congress for Progressive Change, CPC.

Galadima provided an answer to a question regarding the contentious redesign policy of the naira that was implemented by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

The leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) said that the party had already taken a strong stance on the controversial issue.

Galadima said that the CBN Act says that if the naira needs to be changed, it should be done in at least six months.

According to the statesman, the government justified its approval of the approach by saying that many people had stockpiled the currency at home.

“I agree. I know, from intelligence, that there is a governor in the Northwestern part that has about N22 billion of the old currency.

“Yes, N22 billion stacked in his house as I speak to you. He knows himself. And the security agencies know,” he emphasised.

Galadima said that the agencies might be ignoring him because “they might be in the same club or they might be protecting him.”

The politician also said that the trap is for the governor to go change the money that was “accumulated through corruption.”

A fortnight ago, CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele said that the old N200, N500, and N1000 bills were brought back because people had kept N2.7 trillion in their homes before the Buhari government took over.