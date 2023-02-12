CAN: We’ll neither endorse nor mobilise support for any candidate

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) denied knowing that churches under its jurisdiction in Nigeria had received N2 billion to promote or mobilise votes for Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

In a statement to the media on Sunday, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, the president of CAN, set the record straight about the rumour that was going around on social media. He also said that CAN had not received any petition about the alleged fund.

Before the general elections on the 25th of this month, the most important Christian group said it would not support or rally support for any presidential candidate.

He said, “The attention of the national leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has been drawn to a purported letter currently in circulation on social media, alleging that a certain sum of N2 billion was given by the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi to churches under the umbrella of CAN.

“I use this medium to categorically state that the so-called letter of petition reportedly signed by one Pastor Frank Onwumere and addressed to my office is illogical and can best be described as a failed attempt to drag the apex Christian body into the politics of 2023. However, we will investigate the source of the letter in the interest of the public.

“To set the records straight, I am not aware of any N2 billion given to churches in Nigeria to mobilise votes for any 2023 presidential candidate and never received the said petition dated December 22, 2022.”