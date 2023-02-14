CBN: Old naira notes no more legal tender

Contrary to what the Supreme Court ruled on the policy for the new naira notes, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said that the old N1000, N500, and N200 Naira Notes are no longer legal tender as of February 10, 2023.

Haladu Idris Andaza, who is in charge of the branch of the apex bank in Bauchi State, said on Tuesday that the old bills were no longer valid.

It’s worth remembering that the CBN, led by its Governor Godwin Emefiele, had set January 31 as the deadline for old Naira notes to be used, but they extended it after Nigerians asked them to.

But before the new deadline passed, the governors of Kogi, Kaduna, and Zamfara states went to the Supreme Court to ask that the CBN not go through with the deadline. The court agreed and put the case on hold until February 15.

But the CBN hasn’t said anything since the court made its decision.

Nigerians didn’t know what was going on with the old notes, which were mostly turned down but sometimes accepted.

In a conversation with journalists, Andaza said, “In the last 24 hours, we have been inundated by questions from various angles of the general public about our operational guidelines on the old currency notes, be that as it may, there are so many questions here and there that people have been asking about.”

“So, for the avoidance of doubt, we wish to state categorically that CBN is ready and is open to receiving all of those old notes based on certain conditions and criteria. Customers are free to come to the Bank and deposit, which they cannot do at the Commercial Banks anymore because the currency has been seized to be legal tender since the 10th of this month.



“Consequently, the management of the CBN decided that those customers would have a sigh of relief by coming to the offices of the CBN in all the 36 states in the Federation, including FCT, to deposit their money.

“The customer has to go to the CBN portal and fill a form in the portal, there will be a form there concerning this currency redesign and exchange. After filling out the form, you generate a code, you either print it or come with it on your mobile phone, and give us the code and the information contained therein. In the form, you are expected to provide all the basic information about yourself, your account details and the amount you want to deposit.”

“By the time you have done it correctly, you come to the CBN where the code will be accepted from you as well as the money, process and confirm the genuineness or otherwise of the money to avoid receiving fake notes because there are some fake notes in circulation now.”