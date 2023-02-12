Former Ogun deputy speaker insists suspension political

Dare Kadiri, the former Deputy Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, says that Olakunle Oluomo, the Speaker of the House, was behind his suspension from the State House of Assembly.

In September 2022, the lawmaker for Ijebu North II State Constituency was suspended for allegedly breaking the rules of the State House of Assembly.

But in an interview, Kadiri said that the reason for his suspension was political.

The suspended legislator said that his suspension was orchestrated by the Speaker of the House, who was recently arrested by agents of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) because he was inquiring into the House’s financial dealings.

“This is just a political vendetta. It’s very obvious. You know, I don’t see where you will just come back from EFCC detention, and in the next plenary session, you just go up there and suspend honourable members, two of us. The other guy, they said that he should come and apologise. They didn’t call me because they knew I won’t. What should I apologise for? That he did not do what he did? They said they pardoned him for what he did not do.

“But I hope this is going to be history and it’s going to be a lesson to other speakers or anybody in government who thinks they can just use power or humiliate people unnecessarily”, he said.

Explaining why he was suspended, Kadiri stated that when he discovered what was happening in the state legislature, he filed a petition accusing the Speaker and the Clerk of financial embezzlement.

“At the end of the day, after about two years, when the EFCC completed their investigations, he (the Speaker) was arrested at the airport, I went to the EFCC to write my own statement. I didn’t deny that I wrote a petition against him that he is stealing money. Somebody has to do it in this country”.

Kadiri is fighting his suspension in court right now, and he said he plans to clean up the assembly by exposing corruption before he leaves the House.

“I promise myself to expose corruption and I’m going to do it. If it is the only thing I achieve in the House of assembly, to change the system; clean up the system before I leave the place, I think I will be satisfied with myself,” he said.

Kadiri said that Oluomo’s leadership of the assembly has led to theft, forgery, and the destruction of the civil service. He called Oluomo a bully.

“He has done so much that we will still be asking questions in the next three to four years. Go and check the posting of civil servants. He has destroyed the civil service there. I was told they went to chase a civil servant, a director out of the office with police in a democracy because you’re the Speaker. Nobody does that. That’s the type of leadership he has provided in the last three years”, Kadiri said.

The next time the court will hear the case about Kadiri’s suspension is on March 30, 2023.