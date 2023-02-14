Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour: I’m the architect of a new Lagos

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, who is running for governor of Lagos under the platform the Labour Party (LP), has said that he is the person who built the new Lagos.

Monday, the LP candidate said this in a tweet from his verified account.

He says that he is young, full of energy, and well-educated.

“I be young man, I get energy, I go school – Na me be the architect of the New Lagos. How many of una go vote for me? How many of una go vote LP top to bottom. Èkó E dìde!,” h e wrote.

During The Platform debate for governorship candidates in the State last month, Gbadebo said he would build about 160 kilometres of rail in four years.

He says that the rail network will help spread out development in Lagos, which is one of the biggest problems with development in the State.

Concerning road safety and the enforcement of traffic laws, he said that if he is elected, he won’t support the “agbero system,” which he said has made the State less safe.

Along with incumbent All Progressives Congress (APC) Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and PDP candidate Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor), Gbadebo is running for governor of Lagos.