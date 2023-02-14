Governor warns banks against hoarding new naira bills

The governor of Zamfara, Bello Matawalle, has warned deposit money banks in the state not to hoard new Naira bills.

Matawalle spoke on Monday when he made an unplanned trip to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) branch in Gusau and five other deposit money banks to see how hard it was for people to get their hands on the new naira notes.

In a statement released Tuesday in Gusau by the governor’s press secretary, Jamilu Birnin-Magaji, it was said that the governor was annoyed by the long lines at ATMs because there was so little money and hope in the state.

Birnin-Magaji said that the governor went to the United Bank for Africa (UBA), CBN Gusau branch headquarters, Jaiz, Eco, and First Banks.

Birnin-magaji said: “Matawalle, during the visit, warned the managements of the banks to desist from the bad practice of hoarding the new Naira notes.

” He also directed bank officials to dispense the new Naira notes via the Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) and at the banking halls.”

Birnin-Magaji also said that Matawalle warned that his government would not hesitate to take away the land rights of any deposit money bank unwilling to help the people.

“Earlier, at CBN, the governor urged the Branch Controller of CBN to ensure THE availability of new Naira notes at the commercial banks for people to access their money to conduct their daily activities with relative ease.

“Matawalle invited the Controller of CBN, Gusau branch, to accompany him to some branches of the banks in the state capital to assess the obnoxious situation.

“During the visit, Matawalle expressed concern over the long queues of people at the ATMs in the bank branches and called on the managers to find means of easing the hardship being faced by the customers,” Birnin-Magaji implored.