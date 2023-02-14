Imo lawmaker’s country home razed by gunmen

Gunmen have burned down Paschal Okolie’s country house. Okolie is an Imo State House of Assembly member and represents the Orlu state constituency.

It was learned that Okolie’s house at Umudura Akwakuma in the Okporo community was broken into around 1 a.m. on Sunday and burned down.

On Tuesday, the lawmaker told reporters that his country home had been broken into, and he asked security agents to stop the crime in the state.

Okolie said the arsonists burned his house and destroyed his library, papers, household items, and artefacts.

The lawmaker said, “On Sunday, February 12, 2023, at about 1 a.m., arsonists invaded my residence at Umudura, Akwakuma, Okporo in Orlu Local Government Area and set it ablaze. All my household items, library, documents and invaluable artefacts were lost in the inferno. I am still thankful to God that no life was lost.

“I have consistently condemned, without mincing words, these acts of aggression, destruction and associated killings, which have sadly become trademarks in our dear state.

“The burning of my house without provocation is another challenge to the security agencies to rise to the occasion and bring the perpetrators to account. I have no doubt that they are not relenting but more is expected of them so that our people will begin to have peace of mind.”

Henry Okoyo, a spokesman for the police in the state, said that he had not been informed about the event.