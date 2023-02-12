Jonah Jang: G-5 governors not supporting Bola Tinubu

Jonah Jang, a member of the Integrity Group and the former governor of Plateau State, has criticised Governor Simon Lalong for saying that the G-5 governors, led by Nyesom Wike, were supporting the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu. Lalong is the director-general of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council.

In a statement released Sunday, Jang responded to the claim by saying that Nigerians no longer took anything Lalong said seriously.

The statement, signed by his Media Consultant Clinton Garuba, said, “Obvious sign that Lalong is daydreaming is him thinking that the G5 PDP governors and allies, including former Governor Jang, are supporting Tinubu.

“They have repeatedly said that they do not have personal problems with Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, but with the process that brought him up.

“Yes, the integrity group has disagreements with the PDP and their withdrawal of support for Atiku’s campaign does not in any way suggest that they support the APC candidate. Only Lalong and his fellow dreamers think so.”

The aggrieved governors, including Wike of Rivers State, Samuel Ortom of Benue, Ifeanyi Ugwanyi of Enugu, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, and Seyi Makinde of Oyo, have been at odds with the PDP leadership over how the party’s top positions are distributed.