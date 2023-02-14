Kaduna 2023: Court tosses suit seeking to annul APC congresses, disqualify Uba Sani

The lawsuit brought by Abdullahi Adamu Mohammed and two other individuals against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Senator Uba Sani seeking to nullify the Ward, Local Government, State, and National congresses has been dismissed by a Federal High Court.

Remember that the lawsuit aimed to nullify the EXCOS election and invalidate all APC congresses, which would have disqualified all candidates for the ruling party in Kaduna State.

Sule Shuaibu Esq., the lawyer for the APC in Kaduna and a former NBA chairman in the state, said that the suit was thrown out after the Federal High Court, Kaduna Division, made a decision on Monday afternoon.

As soon as the court’s decision came out, supporters of Sani in the Kaduna State APC could be seen celebrating in the city’s campaign offices.

The latest ruling follows a decision made by the Supreme Court of Nigeria on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, in which two appeals against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the All Progressives Congress (APC), and its candidate for governor, Senator Uba Sani, by Hon. Sani Mahmoud Sha’aban were also thrown out.