Malawi drops charges against anti-graft czar

Malawi has dropped criminal charges against Anti-Corruption Bureau Director-General Martha Chizuma because of leaked audio in which she seems to complain that some officials are making it hard for her to fight corruption.

In a statement, the Director of Public Prosecutions, Masauko Chamkakala, said that he had dropped the criminal case against Chizuma because it was against the law and would stop the Anti-Corruption Bureau from doing its job.

Chizuma was charged with two counts of criminal defamation after she said in a leaked audio that some top officials were making it hard for her to do her job.

In light of the pending litigation, the government has decided to suspend Chizuma indefinitely.

A few days ago, the U.S. and other international donors said Malawi was fighting anti-corruption champions instead of corruption. Now, the charges have been dropped.

In a statement released Wednesday, the U.S. Embassy in Lilongwe said that Chizuma was being harassed.

It also said that the Malawi government was trying to scare off the person fighting corruption in the country.

But the government of Malawi said that those claims were not true.

Martha Kaukonde, Chizuma’s lawyer, told VOA that she took the news of the charges being dropped with a grain of salt because similar announcements in the past never came true.

“As you recall, the same pronouncements were made by the minister of justice a month ago and then nothing changed. We wrote to the minister but there was no formal withdrawal. So we are just waiting for a formal withdrawal,” she said.

Chamkakala said, though, that he has told Colleen Zamba, the secretary to the president and cabinet, to change her mind about suspending Chizuma.

In the meantime, the lawyers the government hired this week to fight an injunction against Chizuma’s suspension say they are dropping their case, which was supposed to be heard on Monday.