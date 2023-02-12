Football

Marcus Rashford scores again as Manchester United beat Leeds

February 12, 2023
Mustapha Yakubu
Marcus Rashford celebrates after scoring the opening goal for United. Gareth Copley-Getty Images

Manchester United scored twice in the last 10 minutes at Elland Road, putting managerless Leeds in danger of being relegated.

Marcus Rashford broke the tie when he rose to meet Luke Shaw’s curling cross and headed it past Illan Meslier for his 21st goal of a great season.

Then, Alejandro Garnacho, who came on as a substitute, ran past the home team’s defence and beat Meslier at his near post, which made manager Erik ten Hag very happy.

The result was harsh to Leeds, who had a few good chances but couldn’t beat David de Gea, playing for the visiting team.

It also puts the spotlight on Victor Orta, who is in charge of finding a new coach to replace Jesse Marsch, who was fired last week.

In his programme notes, CEO Angus Kinnear, who sat next to Orta in the directors’ box, said that he knows how important it is to find a quick replacement for Marsch, especially since chairman Andrea Radrizzani said last Tuesday that it would happen soon.

This work will continue even though Leeds will fall into the bottom three if Everton wins Monday’s Merseyside derby at Anfield.

Get more fascinating contents like this on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram
