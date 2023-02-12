New naira policy: Bola Tinubu asks central bank to allow old, new notes to run for a year

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC), has asked the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to follow the advice of the National Council of State and let both the old and new naira notes remain legal tender.

The step, he said, will align with what is done in other places where similar policies are successfully implemented. It will “remove growing tension in the country, eliminate panic reactions by the populace and allow time to scale up infrastructural gaps around alternative payment options to cash,” he said.

Tinubu said that his campaign has no problem with the CBN’s new Naira and cashless policy, but he is worried about how hard it is for Nigerians.

“I and my running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima and our campaign council do not have anything against the CBN Naira redesign and cashless policy in principle.

“We are, however, only concerned about its disruptive implementation and the hardship it has brought on the generality of our people who currently can’t access their hard-earned money to meet obligations and the attendant consequences on the informal sector, where the majority operate”.

The APC presidential candidate called the last few weeks scary for most Nigerians, saying they “have felt the brunt of the combined problems of scarcity of fuel and new Naira notes.” He asked the CBN to think about the following:

“We advise the suspension of associated charges on online transactions and bank transfers and payments via POS until the current crisis is fully resolved.

“This cost should be considered a roll-out expense by the CBN to incentivise the envisaged shift to alternative transaction channels; for both the financial services consuming the public and those in charge of implementing the scale-up programme.

“Mobilise all Money Deposit Banks, Payment platforms to show clear commitment and timelines on expanding their infrastructure and support services.

“Bring in Fintech companies with capabilities into currency swap programme for the next 90 days to help decongest banking halls and ATM points where people line up for hours.

“The Central Bank and other relevant MDAs should form an Inter-Agency Action Committee for immediate oversight over the cash supply gaps from the Nigerian Security and Minting Company and deal with issues around capabilities and turn around time to meet the needs of the informal sector and unbanked people.

“The CBN, National Orientation Agency and Ministry of Information, State and Local Governments with their relevant organs in both the public and private sectors should commence a major public enlightenment and sensitisation campaign to further educate and empower our people on the new naira and cashless policy for better understanding and mainstream adoption”.

He said that the goal of leaders should be to make life easier for most people without leaving anyone out.

“Our task now is to restore hope in the country by implementing these steps to energise our people so that we can do big things for a better future and shared prosperity. We can build upon this citizen-focused policy challenge to offer a template on how governance should work for the people”.