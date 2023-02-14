Nigerian government to declare more historical sites as national monuments

Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture, said on Tuesday that the Federal Government has started the process of turning 111 historical sites in the country into National Monuments.

Mohammed said this at the 26th President Muhammadu Buhari Administration Scorecard Series (2015-2023) meeting in Abuja.

He said that the process of making the places national monuments had come a long way and was just waiting for the President’s approval.

The minister said 111 new national monuments would be added to the 65 already there.

Mohammed also said that the Buhari government had published the first edition of Nigeria’s National Festival Calendar.

He said that the ministry helped fund and go to several cultural festivals all over the country as part of efforts to put them on the national cultural calendar.

The minister said the festivals included the Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival in Argungu, Kebbi, the Durbar in Dutse, Jigawa, the Calabar Carnival in Cross River, and the Ijakadi in Offa, Kwara.

The minister said that the Buhari government would bring back the world-famous Argungu Fishing and Cultural Festival in 2020 after a 10-year break.

He said: “Of course, you are aware that this festival is one of the most widely attended events in Nigeria and the oldest festival of its kind, dating back many generations.

“We also ensured that the festival was inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2016.

“The list was created to ensure better protection of important intangible cultural heritages worldwide and the awareness of their significance.”

As part of his ministry’s accomplishments, he also said they went to tourist sites all over the country to promote domestic tourism.

Mohammed says they went to places like the Owu waterfalls in Kwara and the Rock Painting in Birnin Kudu, Jigawa.

He said the ministry improved the Exhibition Galleries in the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Mausoleum in Bauchi and the National Museum of Colonial History.

National Museums in Lagos, Ibadan, Esie, Yola, Abeokuta, Maiduguri, Oyo, Minna, Damaturu, Asaba, Koko, Jalingo, and Calabar, as well as the Old Residency Museum, were also updated.

He said that the National Museums in Kaduna, Enugu, and Ile-Ife had been fixed up and kept in good shape.