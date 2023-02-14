PDP crisis: Court extends order stopping suspension, expulsion of Rivers governor

The ruling preventing the Peoples Democratic Party from suspending or dismissing Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has been extended by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

The court kept in place the temporary order it made on February 2 that stopped the PDP and its leaders from suspending or kicking the Governor out of the party.

Respondents in the case are the PDP, the party’s National Working Committee, the National Executive Council, its Chairman, Iyiocha Ayu, the National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, and the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Wike’s lawyer, Mr Joshua Musa, SAN, told the court that the first to fifth respondents had given him a counter-affidavit that they had filed to fight the suit.

So, he asked for a short delay so that he could send his response to the respondents.

The Governor also asked for an order telling everyone to keep things the same.

Justice Omotosho gave Wike all the things he asked for after hearing his lawyer.

“An order is hereby made that all parties in this suit shall maintain peace and shall not take any action or step or act that may make the outcome of the motion on notice dated and filed on February 2 2023 nugatory and worthless.”

“Any act or step or action made so as to make the outcome of the motion on notice dated and filed February 2 2023, nugatory shall be a nullity.

“That leave is hereby granted to the applicant (Wike) to serve the originating motion, motion on notice and all other processes of this court in this suit on the 1st to 5th respondents by substituted means to wit, by pasting all the said processes of court on PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Wuse Zone 5, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja,” he said.