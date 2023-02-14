PDP crisis: Nyesom Wike challenges Abiye Sekibo to name killers of AK Dikibo, Gospel Biobele

Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has asked Dr Abiye Sekibo, the Director-General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council in the state, to tell the world who killed Chief Aminasoari Kala (AK) Dikibo, the former Vice Chairman, South-South of PDP.

Governor Wike challenged Sekibo to back up his false claim that the PDP presidential campaign council was not campaigning in Rivers State because members of the campaign council’s lives were in danger.

Governor Wike said that people in Rivers know who Sekibo is when he spoke at the PDP campaign for Akuku-Toru Local Government Area on Monday at the Nyemoni Secondary School field in Abonnema town.

“All of us know who Abiye Sekibo is. Don’t we? I use this medium today to challenge Dr Abiye Sekibo. I want to ask you wherever you are, can you tell us who killed A.K Dikibo, the former national vice chairman south-south of the Peoples Democratic Party?.”

On February 14, 2004, A.K. Dikibo, the PDP National Vice Chairman for the south-south, was killed on his way to a meeting in Asaba, Delta State. His killers have not yet been found.

Governor Wike also talked about the death of Gospel Biobele, who was found dead a day after he wrote and sent a petition against Abiye Sekibo to challenge his nomination as minister.

“Who killed Chief Gospel Biobele? Chief Gospel Biobele was the one who wrote a petition against Abiye not to be a minister when he was nominated. Immediately after Biobele wrote the petition, he was killed in his house the next day. Abiye Sekibo who killed Biobele?”

Governor Wike said that Justice Kayode Eso, who has since died, was the head of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), which was set up by Chibuike Amaechi’s government and whose report is said to have named Abiye Sekibo as a cult leader in the state.

“Ordinarily, I shouldn’t bother myself about such a man who is now saying they want to kill him. Abiye, I challenge you. Justice Kayode Eso’s judicial panel indicted you as the sponsor of cultism in the state. I’m not the one. Justice Eso, justice of the Supreme Court of the blessed memory, who chaired a judicial panel of inquiry indicted you.”

Governor Wike continued by stating that former president Olusegun Obasanjo removed him as Minister of Transportation due to their allegedly nefarious character and will have no future contact with him.

Governor Wike said that the PDP PCC in Abuja had asked him for permission to use a place in the state for their rally, which he had given.

But when they realised, they couldn’t get enough people to fill the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium; Governor Wike said the PCC went to clear another piece of land owned by the State government in the Trans-Amadi Industrial Layout, which they were not allowed to do.

Governor Wike said that the PCC is making false claims about threats to life because they are not holding their rally in Rivers State. He did not go back to prepare the stadium that had been approved.

“I gave them the stadium; they know they cannot fill it; they are looking for excuses. They went and forced themselves to use government land at Trans Amadi. I said no, that was not where I gave you. Where I gave you was Adokiye Amiesimaka; go and fill that place.

“They now said no, we won’t go there again. We don’t want people to die. Who is killing who? Is anybody killing anybody? I said don’t pay money, I will buy the diesel for you. I will do everything for you. Mobilise, go and fill that stadium. They ran away.”

Governor Wike asked PDP members in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area to vote for the PDP consolidation team. He also told PDP members in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area to win their political units and wards for the party in the general elections on February 25 and March 11, 2023.

Since there is no doubt about who will win, Governor Wike said that those in the PDP loyal to him must work to win their wards so that the overall victory in the election will be solid.

Governor Wike asked them to vote in large numbers for Sir Siminialayi Fubara and his running mate, Prof. Ngozi Odu, so that what his administration has accomplished can be built on and the development agenda can continue for the good of the state.

Sir Siminialayi Fubara, the PDP candidate for governor of Rivers State, asked the people of Akuku-Toru for votes to ensure the PDP consolidation team wins.

Fubara pointed out that governor Wike had completed several development projects in the area. These projects included the Abonnema ring-road project, better health care, phase one of the Trans-Kalabari road, and security.

He promised that if they voted for him and he won the election, his administration would work to help the youth in the area grow and improve the living conditions of the people and the state as a whole.

Ambassador Desmond Akawor, the Rivers State Chairman of PDP, spoke at the event and gave the party’s flags to each candidate. He also asked the people of Akuku-Toru to vote for all PDP candidates in the area.

The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo, who is running for Rivers West Senatorial District, spoke on behalf of the party’s candidates. He pointed out how many people were there and asked them to keep showing how much they cared by voting for them to win.

In his speech, Dr Tammy Danagogo, Secretary to the Rivers State government, said that Akuku-Toru is PDP and that the people will prove it with the number of votes they will give to all the winning candidates.

Chief Ferdinand Alabraba, the Chairman of the Rivers Elders Forum, said that the people of Akuku-Toru will not let their feelings about the past affect who they vote for. That person is Sir Siminialayi Fubara, and the other candidates from the party.

When Governor Wike, Fubara, and some party elders arrived in Abonnema, they paid a courtesy visit to HRM King Disrael Gbobo Bobmanuel, Amanayanabo of Abonnema, at his palace before going to the campaign site.