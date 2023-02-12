Primate Ayodele: APC, Bola Tinubu will fail in Rivers

Primate Elijah Ayodele of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church said on Sunday that Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike will only cause trouble for the All Progressives Congress and its presidential candidate.

The primate said that the APC and Tinubu will lose in Rivers State.

In a statement released by his Media Aide, Oluwatosin Osho, Ayodele said that Wike’s recent actions are playing with his political future.

“APC and Tinubu will fail in Rivers State. The support for Tinubu by Wike is a pandemic; anyone the governor supports will fail.

“Wike is playing with his political future and this will have a dent on him. His people will not listen to him because he has passed his boundary.”

He also had doubts about the ability of the Independent National Electoral Commission to run fair elections.

He also said that he thought there would be fraud by the electoral body.

“INEC must be up and doing in this election; lots of hanky-panky games will happen in the commission. I am worried about INEC electronic transmission and BVAS issues.

“There could be means of using the device negatively if some officials of the commission compromise.

“There are cabals that want to frustrate the efforts of INEC, they are not interested in the success of this election,” he said.