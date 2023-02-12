Primate Ayodele: Northern Nigeria’ll decide next president

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has told Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party, to be careful before the election in two weeks.

Primate Ayodele expressed concern that an alliance would be formed to undermine Obi’s support in the north.

In a statement released by his media aide, Oluwatosin Osho, the clergyman said that the next President of Nigeria would be chosen by votes from the north.

Ayodele also promised there won’t be a coup in Nigeria while the elections are going on.

The leader of INRI says that God does not want a coup to happen in Nigeria.

“The Northern vote will determine who becomes the president of Nigeria; Obi must be careful not to be knocked out by northern votes.

“There will be a gang-up against his votes in the north. There will be no coup in Nigeria, God has not endorsed such in the country,” Ayodele stated.