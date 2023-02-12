Politics

Primate Ayodele: Northern Nigeria’ll decide next president

February 12, 2023
Doofan Ben-Aondofa
Primate Elijah Ayodele, General Overseer of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, recently warned the people of Nigeria about electing the wrong person as president in 2023.

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has told Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party, to be careful before the election in two weeks.

Primate Ayodele expressed concern that an alliance would be formed to undermine Obi’s support in the north.

In a statement released by his media aide, Oluwatosin Osho, the clergyman said that the next President of Nigeria would be chosen by votes from the north.

If you enjoy this article, please do not forget to check out our other articles:

If you enjoy this story, please do not forget to check out our other news stories:

Ayodele also promised there won’t be a coup in Nigeria while the elections are going on.

The leader of INRI says that God does not want a coup to happen in Nigeria.

“The Northern vote will determine who becomes the president of Nigeria; Obi must be careful not to be knocked out by northern votes.

“There will be a gang-up against his votes in the north. There will be no coup in Nigeria, God has not endorsed such in the country,” Ayodele stated.

Please check out our other thought-provoking articles if you did like this one:

Please check out some of our other recent news articles if you enjoyed this one:

Get more fascinating contents like this on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram
Get more stories like this on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram

More from Xtra