Sarkin Waka: I rejected N150 million to dump Atiku Abubakar

Naziru Ahmad, better known by his stage name Sarkin Waka, says he turned down offers of N150 million and a N80 million car to drop Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before the election.

During a show on DW’s Hausa Service, the Kannywood singer said he turned down the offer from Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s camp, who is running for president with the All Progressives Congress (APC). He said he turned it down because he believes Atiku is better for the country.

Ahmad wrote the song “APC Sai Mun Bata Wuta…”, which went viral and made fun of the party in power.

He is one of many Hausa musicians who have written songs supporting the PDP candidate and performed at his rallies in the North.

The singer said that Atiku is healthier than his APC opponent and would do better if he wins the election on February 25.

Ahmad said, “I have prioritised national interest over personal interests,” Leadership Newspaper which monitored the programme quoted Ahmad as saying.

“I was asked to leave Atiku for another candidate and be paid the sum of N150 million in addition to a car worth N80 million, but I rejected it.

“I rejected the offer because I know Atiku will deliver good governance and save Nigeria from its current deplorable condition.

“How will I support Tinubu who is not healthy and physically fit? Our religion also admonishes us to choose healthy persons as leaders for it is one of the qualities of a good leader.”