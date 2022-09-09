Bitcoin (BTC) bounced past $20,000 on Sep. 9 as a much-anticipated “short squeeze” took hold.

Data showed BTC/USD adding as much as $2,700 (8.7%) in hours on the day, reaching its highest since Aug. 26.

After weeks of ranging punctuated with successive moves to the downside, Bitcoin thus finally gave bulls what they wanted.

For popular trading Twitter account Il Capo of Crypto, the upside still had potential to continue at the time of writing, with BTC price action eyeing $21,000.

“Bears very weak here, imo it keeps going up soon,” he forecast.

Il Capo of Crypto had long predicted a relief bounce taking Bitcoin to around $23,000 before resumption of the downside trend.

“Crucial for Bitcoin is to flip the $20K area,” Michaël van de Poppe, CEO and founder of trading firm Eight, agreed.

“If that happens, $23-25K seems next.”

Bitcoin short liquidations across exchanges tracked by on-chain monitoring resource Coinglass totaled $64 million for Sep. 9, matching the tally from Aug. 11.

The move coincided with a marked correction in U.S. dollar strength more broadly, this coming on the back of a giant benchmark interest rate hike from the European Central Bank (ECB).

Previously at twenty-year highs, the U.S. dollar index (DXY) shed a full percentage point to circle 108.6 at the time of writing.

Analysts had often argued that the fate of crypto markets rests with moves in DXY, which remain unpredictable as the Federal Reserve prepares a fresh rate hike next week.

“Bitcoin inverted chart resembles DXY back in 2021,” trader Hamza noted.