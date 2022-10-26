Polygon launches blockchain for social impact

Polygon, in partnership with Impact Plus and Adanian Labs held a blockchain for social impact event on 8 October 2022, bridging the gap between blockchain and social impact to foster innovation and economic development.

Polygon, a decentralised Ethereum scaling platform that enables developers to build scalable user-friendly apps with low transaction fees without sacrificing security, is committed to fostering the growth of Web3 applications by providing the infrastructure needed for Web3.

“The key to success in our world today is a partnership and we believe the social impact is one of the major driving forces of a sustainable and thriving economy, says Jofre

Rocabert of Impact Plus. Polygon aims to impact the Nigerian economy by providing the necessary support and access to resources by partnering with innovation hubs, startups and social impact organizations all aimed at solving Africa’s most pressing needs.

The highlight of the event was a panel discussion anchored by Adanian Labs country lead, Killian Mayua, with speakers from various verticals in the industry such as Ajo Afolabi-Balogun, Chief People Officer, JobRed; Lola Kogbodoku, Health Boxes, Bukola Gbemi, co-founder CodeLab and others.