Minister: Nigeria can’t make meaningful economic progress without investment in science, technology

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Adeleke Mamora, has Nigeria cannot make meaningful economic progress unless there is a huge investment in Science Laboratory Technology.

Mamora made this assertion during his one-day working visit to the Nigerian Institute of Science Laboratory Technology (NISLT) office in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Mamora said the development of the Laboratory Technology Sector would increase revenue generation, create jobs and make Nigeria self-reliant.

He expressed optimism that the Nigerian Institute of Science Laboratory Technology (NISLT), would assist Nigeria in her quest to enhance the economic diversification of the present administration.

He said the Institute has performed well despite its financial constraint and other challenges militating against the desired progress of the Institute, adding that government would improve the budgetary allocation of the Institute.

The minister, however, tasked the management of the Institute to prioritise its projects and programmes so as to save funds for the implementation of the most important projects.

The Minister was conferred with the Honorary Award of the ‘Fellow of the Institute’ by the organisation.

Earlier, the Director General/Chief Executive Officer of the NISLT, Yemi Gbadegesin, said the Institute has various challenges, particularly poor funding.

He stressed that inadequate funding has jeopardised NISLT’s desire to achieve its mandate and then called on the minister to assist in improving the budgetary allocation to the Institute by the Federal Government.