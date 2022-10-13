NEPC boss: Non-oil sector remains tonic for rejuvenating Nigeria’s fragile economy

Dr Ezra Yakusak, Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has said the non-oil sector remains the tonic for rejuvenating Nigeria’s fragile economy.

Yakusak who stated this in Abuja at a media parley with members of the Commerce and Industry Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CICAN) restated the resolve of NEPC to change the narrative and re-position the non-oil sector of the economy.

He, therefore, tasked the media to be in the vanguard of setting the agenda for national conversation towards some issues that are critical to the development and well-being of the citizenry.

The NEPC boss underscored the need to promote the “Export4Survival” campaign describing the campaign as “a patriotic call for all Nigerians to realise the urgency of engaging in a non-oil export trade as a viable means of economic growth, poverty alleviation, industrial development and boosting our foreign exchange earnings.”

Commenting on the essence of the media parley, he said, it was organised as part of the Council’s media relations with a view to deepening the knowledge and understanding of the NEPC mandate as an agency of the Federal Government responsible for the development and promotion of non-oil export.

He said, “This mandate, as you are aware, is key to realising the economic objectives of the present administration, which is targeted at diversifying the economy from a monolithic to a robust economy.

“There is no doubt that the theme of this retreat, “Diversification of the Economy: The Role of NEPC,” complements the Council’s strategic communications which seek to position the Council as a unique brand that aims to create a set of positive perceptions that not only represents what we stand for –

“To spearhead the diversification of the Nigerian Economy by expanding and increasing non-oil exports for sustainable and inclusive growth”, but also the essence of what will be delivered or experienced by the exporting community and discerning public.

“I would like to state that the retreat further provides a veritable platform for informing the public of our resolve to change the narratives and position the non-oil sector as the tonic for rejuvenating the nation’s fragile economy.

“It also has the propensity in building brand awareness, boost credibility of our programmes and activities as well as generate the desired traffic to all our social media handles.”

He therefore, appealed to journalists to play critical role in not just to promote NEPC activties and programmes but also to create awareness of the opportunities in the non-oil sector through sensitisation of the exporting community and the general public on the need to embrace export as “our only means of survival as a nation.”

Also speaking, Mrs. Evelyn Obidike, Director, Product Development, NEPC, harped on the need for value addition on Nigeria’s products and services, adding that the Council is working with relevant agencies of government to develop new products such as avocado, groundnut cake, groundnut oil, Shea among others.

Obidike noted that the issues of proper packaging and labelling has been the barrier to Nigeria”s products in the export markets, expressing optimism that with the recent move of the Federal Government to finding a lasting solution to Nigeria”s agro export reject, the challenge would be overcome.

She further disclosed that under the NEPC’s programme tagged,”Go Global, Get Certified,” that 100 Small and Medium Enterprises(SMEs) across the country have been certified for export of products.

Me Peter Njoku, Deputy Director, International Export Office, NEPC, explained that the Department has embarked on market research, and trade missions, and engaged in multi-lateral and bilateral relations aimed at boosting Nigeria’s export.

Njoku, therefore, advised exporters to ensure that they meet the standards and requirements of international buyers before shipping their products abroad.