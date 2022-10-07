NEPC: Non-oil export contributed $2.593 billion to Nigeria’s economy in six months

The Managing Director, and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Ezra Yakusak, says the non-oil sector has contributed over two billion dollars to the Nigerian economy in the first six months of the year 2022.

Mr. Yakusak said the various non-oil products that were exported within the period stood at $2.593b as against the sum of $1.597b in the first six months of the year 2021 representing a 64.23% increase.

The Managing Director was represented by the Trade Promotion Adviser, Kebbi State office, Muhammad Siraju Dan-Alkali, during a workshop for members of the National Onion Producers, Processors and Marketers of Nigeria (NOPPMAN) in Sokoto State.

He says the 2021 figure was also an increase to the first six months of the year 2020 which was $981.442 million.

The impressive non-oil export performance according to him can be attributed to, among others, NEPC’s new focus on strategic non-oil export programmes and initiatives such as grassroots export development.

While describing Nigeria’s economy as one that is oil-dependent for several decades, he said the uncertainties in the crude oil market have caused serious contractions in government revenue from oil with great consequences.

The NEXT also donated 30,000 customized sacks to the leadership of National Onion Producers, Processors, and Marketers of Nigeria (NOPPMAN) in Sokoto State.

Delivering the customized sacks on behalf of the council, the Trade Promotion Adviser, Sokoto Zonal office, Ahmed S. Yahaya, said the gesture was aimed at encouraging the association on how to package their onions for exportation.

He said with the customized sacks, Nigeria onions will be easily identified and distinguished from other countries’ products in the global market.

Mr. Yahaya further said since the opening of the Sokoto office, the interest of onion producers and marketers has always been a priority.

While calling on the National Onion Producers, Processors, and Marketers of Nigeria (NOPPMAN) to work together with NEPC in taking the country to the rightful position in the onion global market.

Yahaya reiterated that Nigerian onions are still the best in the country while calling on marketers to make use of a special package for easy identification of their products in the global market.