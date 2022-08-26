The federation’s revenue from the oil and non-oil sector crossed ₦1 trillion for the second month in July.

Details of the revenue report from the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation showed that the country raked in ₦1.26 trillion for the month.

The figure represents a ₦36.9 billion increase from the N1.22 trillion revenue recorded in June.

According to the breakdown, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) made ₦292.8 billion, while the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) made ₦190.26 billion for the month.

On taxes, revenue from the oil sector to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) amounted to ₦191.7 billion, while the non-oil sector contributed the highest for the month at ₦444.65 billion.

For value-added tax (VAT), FIRS made N190.26 billion down from ₦208.15 billion recorded in June 2022

For the seventh consecutive month in 2022, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (Limited) failed to contribute revenue to the federation purse as subsidy payments eroded oil gains.

It will be recalled that in the first half of this year, reported that petroleum subsidy claims surpassed oil and gas revenue from crude sales by N210 billion.

Within the period, NNPC recorded N2.39 trillion as gross revenue from oil and gas sales receipts and N2.6 trillion as subsidy claims. It, however, deducted N1.59 trillion to cover part of the subsidy costs.

Further analysis showed that out of the ₦1.26 trillion revenue for July, the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) shared ₦954.09 billion among the three tiers of government — after statutory deductions.

The Federal Government received ₦406.610 billion, states received ₦281.342 billion, and the local governments received ₦210.617 billion.

According to World Bank, Nigeria’s revenue-to-gross domestic product (GDP) ratio is weak and one of the lowest in the world.

Stakeholders have urged the federal government to block loopholes and increase revenue generation and collection.

Last month, Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), ‘Laoye Jaiyeola, said the government’s expenditure in the country had grown by 105 per cent since 2015, while revenue increased by 15 per cent.