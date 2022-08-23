Abia polytechnic teacher, student solicit support to mass-produce fuel-free generator

The Dean, School of Engineering, Abia Polytechnic, Mr Felix Igwe has called on investors to fund technological innovations of its students to create wealth and develop Nigeria technologically.

Igwe made the call in Aba, Abia on Tuesday when he spoke with newsmen.

He said businesses could support the innovative students financially to enhance the polytechnic’s goal of technologically advancing the state and the nation.

“One of our students produced a generator that does not use fuel. If produced in large quantity, it will be economical for people to buy.

“Mass-producing the generator will also reduce consumption of petrol and make and our environment cleaner.

“Abia Polytechnic entered the generator in the 2022 competition for tertiary institutions organised by the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria, and it placed third position.

“This shows that it is an idea that can sell.

“We have also produced a light bulb whose light emitting diode can be changed when the bulb stops producing light to make it come alive again and be useful.

“We are pleading with public-spirited individuals and businessmen to come to our aid to enable us to mass-produce these innovations for the benefit of our country and that of humanity,’’ Igwe stressed.

The innovator, Mr Isidore Ihuoma, a High National Diploma (HND) II, Electrical and Electronics undergraduate of the polytechnic, told NAN that he came about the idea while seeking clean power supply in homes.

He said he was challenged to work on the idea to create an alternative power supply source independent of the national grid.

He said he designed the generator in July using a motor, a DC battery, and an alternator with some other accessories.

Ihuoma said the life-span of the generator is dependent on the strength of the battery used adding that its output could be increased with more powerful batteries.

He appealed to governments and individuals to assist him financially improve on the usefulness of the innovation.