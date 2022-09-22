Customs seizes 75,000 litres of petrol in Seme, Badagry

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Seme Area Command, says it has seized 75,000 litres of petrol, within bushes along Seme and Badagry, in Lagos.

Comptroller Bello Jibo, Customs Area Controller, said this in a statement by Mr Hussein Abdulahi, the command’s spokesman, on Thursday in Seme, Lagos.

According to Jibo, the seized containers of petrol were concealed inside sacks and Jerry cans.

He added that the petrol seized had a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N19,785,000 only.

“This is in continuation of our efforts to suppress the smuggling of petroleum products within the nooks and crannies of the command.

“The officers and men of the Seme Area Command, on a routine patrol along the bushes within Seme and Badagry, intercepted another large quantity of petroleum products packaged in sacks and jerry cans.

“The arrest was made in the early hours of today, Sept. 22.

“The seized petroleum products were estimated to be around 2,500 jerry cans of 30 litres each, equivalent to 75,000 litres.

“The DPV is N19,785,000 only,” he said.

He noted that the feat was achieved due to credible intelligence received by the command, on the activities of smugglers.

Jibo warned perpetrators of these illegal activities to stay off the Seme border routes or continue to count heavy losses, as his men were determined to flush them out of the area.

The controller recalled that three weeks ago, the command made a similar arrest of over 119,000 litres of petroleum products.