Electricity workers agree to suspend strike, restore power

The National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) has suspended its strike.

This followed a meeting with the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, on Wednesday.

“The Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, has apprehended the strike embarked upon by the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) following an emergency meeting between the union, government, and other stakeholders, at the instance of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige,” read a statement from the Head, Press and Public Relations of the ministry.

“Dr Ngige set up a tripartite committee to look into the grievances of electricity workers towards addressing them.”

The statement added that the union’s secretary general, Joe Ajaero, has “assured the minister that all necessary steps would be taken to restore the supply of electricity to the country immediately”.