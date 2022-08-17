Electricity workers’ strike disrupts power supply in Southeast Nigeria

Following the industrial strike action embarked upon by the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) at the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) power stations, operations across the franchise area of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) have been disrupted.

in a statement made available by Emeka Ezeh, Head Corporate Communications, (EEDC) said as a result of the strike “all our feeders are out of supply and this has affected supply to our esteemed customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States,”

He said Consultations are ongoing among critical stakeholders in the power sector to address the strike issue and possibly restore supply.

“The Management of EEDC hereby encourage customers and neighbourhood associations to be vigilant and protect the electrical installations within their environment against elements who might take advantage of this outage to vandalise these installations

“We, therefore, appeal for continued patience and understanding while this is resolved,” he said