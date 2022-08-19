Experts: Shutting down national grid act of sabotage

Experts in the electricity Industry have knocked the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) for shutting down the National Grid between 16-17 August to push for their demands at the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

The decision of the union to deliberately shut down the national grid and even make viral videos while doing it is not only reckless but also a threat to national security and livelihoods, experts said.

An expert on power infrastructure, Engr Oluwole Kayode, said no nation can allow such abuse of labour laws to happen without consequences, adding that the unions have chosen the wrong means of expressing their grievances.

“What happened between Tuesday and Wednesday is unacceptable. The electricity workers union must change its ways and stay clear of tempering with crucial national infrastructure like the national grid from being used to labour politics,” he said

Kayode also called on the Federal Government to prosecute all those found to have played a role in shutting down the national grid and make sure that they face justice through fair trial.

An electricity consultant, Malam Mustapha Kamal, noted that the National Assembly must rise to the occasion and change Nigeria’s labour law to ensure that incidents like shutting down the national grid must not be used as a means of labour bargain. He pointed out that because of the impact of electricity on healthcare, security and well being, it must be exempted from any forms of strikes.

“The National Union of Electricity Employees has committed what can best be described as economic sabotage. What happened is dangerous and must not happen again.”

Nigerians have taken to social media knowing the electricity workers union for switching off the nation’s power system i pursuit of what some described as human resource issues that can be addressed without making all Nigerians to pay for it, by plunging the nations into darkness.

The NUEE, in a notice signed by its General Secretary, Joe Ajaero, directed its members to stop work over issues of promotion interview and entitlements of former PHCN workers.