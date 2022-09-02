G7 finance ministers agree to impose price cap on Russian oil

The Group of Seven (G7) finance ministers on Friday reached an agreement to impose a price cap on Russian oil, according to a joint statement issued by the bloc.

“We aim to implement a price cap with a timeline for related measures in the EU’s sixth sanctions package,” read the statement.

The ministers also appeal to all countries to provide input on the price cap’s design and to implement this important measure.

Europe needs to impose a price cap on Russian pipeline gas, EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said earlier on Friday, to foil what she said were Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attempts to manipulate the bloc’s energy market.