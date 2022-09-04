Fire engulfs TCN power station in Calabar

Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, power generating station , MBH3 on Saturday evening was engulfed in an inferno

The station which is located along the Tinapa Road, Adiabo in the outskirts of Calabar went off in flames around 5.00 pm.

The cause of the fire outbreak is still not known but a source at the plant attributed it to power surge in one of the generators.

“One of the generators over heated and was being worked on but it exploded leading to outbreak of fire with flames engulfing some of the plants” Our source who prefers anonymity stated

The fire outbreak led to blackout in Calabar and environs and as at the time of writing this report, the entire city is still without power.

When Vanguard visited the scene of the fire outbreak, the gate was shut while a crowd gathered outside to watch the billowing smoke inside the station.

“Now that one is witnessing an improvement in power supply in Calabar , this has happened. Who knows when power will be restored?”. A resident of the city asked no one in particular

Mr Collins Igwe , the Regional Manager of Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution, PHED, who visited the station on Sunday afternoon said he would discuss with the management of the TCN to find out the extent of damage and how long it would take the station to become functional again to generate power for subsequent supply to customers.