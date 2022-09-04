Godwin Obaseki: It’s shameful Nigeria still imports fuel

Governor Godwin Obasek of Edo State has decried Nigeria’s continued importation of petroleum products despite being one of the largest producers of crude oil in the world.

The governor made the submission at the 10-year remembrance service of Chief Jeremiah Ighodalo, father of the Chairman of Sterling Bank Plc, Dr Asue Ighodaro in Ewohimi, Esan South East Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking with journalists, the Governor described the continuous importation of fuel into the nation as a patriotic shame to Nigeria, adding that Nigeria is one of the largest producers of crude oil in the continent and as such, has no business importing fuel into the country.

“It’s a shame that Nigeria is still importing fuel when we are one of the largest producers of crude oil in the continent. As a nation, we should not be importing fuel at this point in our life. It’s a patriotic shame borrowing from the words of Nigerian writer, Chimamanda Adiche,” he said.

Speaking to journalists on the possibility of his refinery commencing operation and providing petroleum products to Nigerians, the President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote said the plant will hopefully begin the supply of products in 2023.

“The refinery can provide petroleum products for the whole of Nigeria and some parts of West and Central Africa hopefully by 2023,” he noted.