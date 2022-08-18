IPMAN: We didn’t employ consultant

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) yesterday denied the engagement of a consultant to collect money at loading depots and highways.

Its President, Alhaji Debo Ahmed, issued the rejoinder in Abuja.

He noted that the statement has placed security agencies to be on the alert to avert any resultant crisis and scarcity of product.

The statement reads: “The attention of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has been drawn to some people parading themselves as consultants going round our loading depots and highways to harass and intimidate members to pay illegal levy to them on behalf of IPMAN.

“Kindly ignore them and DO NOT pay any money in whatever guise to them as no authorisation has been issued to this effect.

“Moreover, IPMAN is not known to be using consultants to harass and intimidate its members. The association is to protect the interests of members, business and welfare. The consultants are illegal and be treated as such.

“Security agencies are hereby placed on alert to avert any crisis that may likely lead to breakdown of law and order which is capable of causing scarcity of petroleum products across the country.”