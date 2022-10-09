IPMAN: Fuel scarcity‘ll be over soon

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, has said efforts were in place to address the current fuel scarcity occasioned by the flooding which led to the destruction of some major roads and hinder distribution of products to some parts of Northern states.

The IPMAN Chairman, Northern Nigeria branch, Alhaji Bashir Danmalam who made this known in a press statement made available to newsmen in Kano over the weekend, said the fuel scarcity will soon be over as there are enough fuel in stock.

Danmalam said the NNPC limited in collaboration with IPMAN were making effort to ensure adequate supply and distribution of the product.

According to the IPMAN Chairman, “about 200 trucks loaded with the commodity from Calabar are being expected in Abuja and other parts of Northern states for onward distribution to filling stations.

“The trucks are expected to come through Ikom, Ogoja, Katsina Ala, Vandeikia up to Lafiya to Abuja,” he said.

Danmalam commended the Managing Director of Pipelines and Product Marketing Company (PPMC), Alhaji Isyaku Abdullahi for pledging to support marketers with diesel in order to reduce the hardship being experienced as a result of the high cost of the product.

He said following the flooding, most of the major roads being used by the marketers had gone bad as most truck drivers spend between eight and nine days especially on Koton Karfe road before reaching their destination.

Danlam noted that some of affected roads include Bida–Lemu-Zungeru Road, Minna-Tagina (6km from Minna Makonkele) and Tegina-Mokwa road as well as Mokwa-Makera to Minna (Bakane) Lambata-Lapai-Agaie-Bida Roads.

He explained that the NNPC had also mobilized the Federal Road Safety Corps personnel to assist in clearing the affected roads for smooth transportation of the commodity to northern parts of the country.

In addition, Danmalam said the NNPC had directed the CCC Chinese company and mobilized Dantata & Sawoe to repair the affected roads to enable the trucks transport the product within the shortest time possible.