IPMAN laments as ‘illegal consultant’ truncate loading process in depots

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) on Thursday raised the alarm over some persons allegedly parading themselves as consultants to the association.

Alhaji Debo Ahmed, the National President of the IPMAN, in a statement, stated that these persons are going around the association’s loading depots and highways to harass and intimidate members to pay an illegal levy to them on behalf of IPMAN.

Ahmed, therefore, urged members and indeed the general public to ignore such impostors and warned that no one pays any money in whatever guise to them as no authorization has been issued to that effect.

“The attention of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has been drawn to some people parading themselves as Consultants going round our loading depots & highways to harass and intimidate members to pay an illegal levy to them on behalf of IPMAN.

“Kindly ignore them and DO NOT pay any money in whatever guise to them as no authorization has been issued to this effect.

Moreover, IPMAN is not known to be using Consultants to harass & intimidate its own members. The association is to protect the interests of members, business & welfare.

“The Consultants are illegal & be treated as such. Security agencies are hereby placed on alert to avert any crisis that may likely lead to a breakdown of law and order which is capable of causing scarcity of petroleum products across the country”, he said.