MOMAN: Ending petrol subsidy inevitable

Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) has said ending subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) will be extremely difficult, but that the Federal Government has no other option in light of current economic realities.

MOMAN called for massive investment by the government in various sectors such as mass transportation, healthcare and education to successfully dissuade Nigerians from petrol subsidy.

Its Chairman, Olumide Adeosun, made this call at the just-concluded Association of Energy Correspondents of Nigeria (NAEC) Strategic International Conference, in Lagos.

Adeosun spoke on the topic: “Energy Transition, PIA, Petroleum Pricing and the Way Forward for the Downstream Sector.”

Adeosun, who was represented by the Chief Executive Officer, Clement Isong, said it would remain very difficult to wean Nigerians off cheap PMS, also known as petrol.

He said: “It is something that must be done as there are no more viable options. We are told that this year the subsidy bill to the Federal Government may be between ₦5 trillion and ₦6 trillion. Clearly, Nigeria cannot afford this.

“To wean Nigeria off this subsidy, a lot of investment must be done to sensitise Nigerians in convincing them and finding alternatives. We need to begin to remove the subsidy and mitigate the pains Nigerians will feel when petroleum prices begin to manifest their true value.”

He said the marketers were optimistic that the industry was headed in the right direction with the enactment of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021, which an excellent piece of legislation.

“We are now at the point of implementation, which is taking a bit longer than hoped, but this is not necessarily a bad thing. The President postponed the implementation of free market pricing, which has caused a slowdown with respect to benefits expected from free competitive open market pricing, such as new investments and subsidy removal,” he said.

Adeosun said the marketers were also convinced that the decade of gas declared by the Federal Government in January 2021, was clearly the way forward. He, however, added that the increase in gas prices worldwide and the unavailability of the product had made it a little more difficult for the roll out.

“The ordinary Nigerian who was meant to transit to gas not just for cooking but also for powering automobiles and power generation is struggling; and because PMS pricing is yet to be fully deregulated, it creates an aberration and additional challenge for the adoption of gas, as most people are still dependent on cheap PMS for their cars and generators.”

According to him, while the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has an important role to play in guiding our future, the best regulator ultimately is the market.

“The market regulates prices if you are too expensive people would not buy from you. The market regulates quality as well as customer service. The market also rewards the best in class, we need to move to an era of transparency and information dissemination.

“Energy correspondents need to share as much information as possible with the market and public with respect to cost prices, quality, product specifications, and customer service and pump prices.

“That is the best regulation you can ask for,” Adeosun said.

Also, the President, Trade Union Congress (TUC), Festus Osifo, said Nigerians were not averse to the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) but waiting for the government to win their trust over the issue.

He noted that majority of Nigerians were not really interested in energy transition but were only concerned about affordable and reliable energy.

Osifo, who is also the president of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), noted that the downstream sector had not achieved its potential due to the thorny issue of PMS subsidy.

He said apart from communicating with the people to create an attitudinal change, the government must lead by example by cutting out wastage and making sacrifices that would help Nigeria overcome its economic challenges.