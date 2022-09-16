Shell moves to resume Trans Niger pipeline test

Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) is planning to resume the testing of its main trunkline, the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP).

Newsmen gathered that TNP takes crude from production fields to SPDC joint venture terminal in Bonny Island in Rivers.

The pipeline also supports crude oil production from the facilities of the SPDC joint venture and other producers who rely on the Bonny terminal for crude export.

An authoritative source who confirmed the development to newsmen, disclosed that the company and Bodo community in Rivers might be nearing some agreement in resolving the dispute over the pipeline.

He said: “The resolution will allow regulators and SPDC access any troubled sections of the TNP in the community for investigation and necessary repairs.

“The community had given both SPDC and regulators some conditions before granting them access.

“Some people prevented the company and regulators from accessing the site of the alleged spills but I can tell you that the access challenge is being resolved such that the regulator and SPDC will be allowed to visit the site any moment.

“We know the SPDC joint venture’s TNP is not formally shut, but we also know that the line has not conveyed significant oil in more than two months.

“So, if it is established that a spill did occur, we expect that any impact of the spill would be minimal.”

Meanwhile, SPDC’s spokesperson, Mr Michael Adande, noted that the company was working with relevant stakeholders to enable access to the locations of reported incidents along the TNP’s pathway.

He said the access would allow for a regulator-led investigation of the alleged incidents and subsequent repairs, which would enable resumption of the TNP system test.