NEITI seeks percentage of debt recoveries, financial independence

The Nigeria Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (NEITI) is no longer comfortable with publishing audit reports of the oil and gas sector that results in debt recoveries without retaining some percentage.

That arrangement, according to the Executive Secretary, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, will soon change with the amendment of the 2007 Act that NEITI is pushing by next month.

He sought financial independence to free the watchdog organisation from total reliance on the Federal Government budgetary allocation.

According to him, NEITI is the only agency in the oil and gas sector that depends on government funding.

He dropped the hint in Abuja during the stakeholders’ engagement on validation.

Orji lamented that the NEITI audit report resulted in the recovery of debts from oil companies from which the agency only benefited from a handshake for a job well done.

He said: “A lot of money came in and we have figures on what has come in after the public hearing. At the public hearing all the companies were there.

“None of them disputed our figure. They were busy giving excuses why they could not pay. And they have been paying. We have figures we have realised so far; close to $10billion.”

“There is a breakdown of what was collected by NUPRC and what was collected by FIRS for all taxes, VAT, PPT, education tax and for royalties was collected by NUPRC. NEITI collects nothing.

“All we are asking them is to at least recognise us and say thank you.

“But I can assure you that we will no longer be going with only a handshake. We are taking our bill to the government to say we cannot operate with the 2007 Act anymore.”

He insisted that NEITI must be financially independent of the government, wondering what would become of the organisation when there is an administration that does not have the political will to support it.

He said donor agencies are divesting from the oil and gas industry funding to other areas.

The NEITI boss revealed that the organisation would soon approach the National Assembly for the amended of the 2007 Act that established the agency.

He noted that a lot of things have changed in the industry, especially as the NEITI’s 2007 Act is tagging behind the with the 2021 Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

Orji said: “What we are looking for is to strengthen the law to align it with the PIA because between 2007 and now, a lot of water has passed under the bridge.

“We have to see how that law can help us at least in our financial independence and autonomy.

“We are the only agency in the sector that depends completely on the government, and that is terrible.

“While we have the political will, what if we have a government that decides not to give you a dime? That is why we want to move fast and get to the level where we have less dependence on the government. Government will continue to be a major partner, we won’t be bothering it so much with funding if our law gives us some soft landing.

“Very soon, we are going back to the National Assembly. We invite the Civil Society and the public and the National Assembly has assured us that by October it will be possible.”

Several donor agencies have stopped their support for the civil society organizations working in partnership with NEITI.

With the lean civil space and outcry over declined funding from the societies, Orji disclosed that with him now in the saddle of the agency, his team is working hard to stop NEITI from begging for money.

He added “because each time you beg, you lose one leg of your credibility.”

The Executive Secretary said no donor agency grants funds without seeking clear justification of the purpose and management model.

This, according to him, is why he is working on how to seek government support.

NEITI has taken to prudent management and fiscal discipline of its paltry resources, he said.

Orji disclosed that after the FOSTER wound up its support program, it is now working with the Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO) besides Ford Foundation on a mutual term.

“We are working with Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO) currently. When we saw that FOSTER had done, we didn’t go to beg but we developed content and made some of the donors come to us.

“FCDO is supporting us. And Ford Foundation is working currently with us but on mutual respect,” he said.