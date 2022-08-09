NEMSA inaugurates first national meter generation museum

The Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA) has inaugurated its first Meter Generation Museum/Gallery designed to showcase the evolution path of electricity meters from a simple electromechanical electricity meter to Advanced Meter Reading (AMR) and Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) in Lagos.

The Minister of State for Power, Dr. Goddy Jedy-Agba, said the project is the first in the Southwest and Nigeria.

He said the development brings the historical timeline of electricity meter generation closer to Nigerians and the world at large.

He said the facility would be used as a launch-pad in the power sector for lecturers, students, tourists and electricity users, to enhance their knowledge in evolution of meters.

NEMSA Chairman, Suleiman Yahaya, said the certification in the centre was thorough. Therefore, ensuring that consumers were billed what they consume because of the quality of meters that would emanate from the centre.

“This means that whatever you are consuming is what actually you will pay for and these are the things we are developing here that we want to showcase to the whole world so they can see what NEMSA is doing. NEMSA is best to ensure that appropriate equipment are used and in our electricity supply industry,” he added.

Explaining the process of certification by NEMSA, Yahaya said meters brought into the country are subjected at the center to series of tests and upon meeting the expectations of the Agency, its seal and signature are put on the meter.

“We are assuring everybody that it’s going to be perfect and unduplicated and very clean and clear and that is some of the activities been carried out here and the essence of today is to show everybody the type of the way you carry out the process, process the movement and the way we agree on whatever we going to do for the interest of our various customers,” he said.

In similar vein, the Managing Director of NEMSA, Tukur Tahir, said aside the Lagos facility, NEMSA was developing other such sites simultaneously in Kaduna, Port Harcourt, Benin and Kano.

“All this aggregated together we are going to satisfy the nation in the very near future. The facility has capacity for 3,000 meters quarterly. This is the first meter national test station in this country. We are building more national test stations across the country already we have six of them- four are already running two are under construction,” Tahir said, adding that there is no clash of any form between in responsibilitities between NEMSA and the Standards organisation of Nigeria (SON).

“SON is the standards regulator for the entire country, NEMSA is just an enforcement agency; we are to enforce technical standards and regulations,” Tahir said.