Niger government flays DisCo for disconnecting government house, others

The Niger State Government has said the disconnecting electricity supply to Government House, State Secretariat, the Minna General Hospital and the office of the Secretary to State Government’s (SSG) by the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) over alleged N1.3b debt was just a ploy to embarrass everyone.

The state government’s reaction was coming against the backdrop of last Saturday’s disconnection of electricity supply to the Government House, Ministries, Departments and Agencies, including the Minna General Hospital over accumulated bills.

Giving reasons for the disconnection, AEDC regional Public Relations Officer, Alhaji Mohammed Adamu, said the Niger State Government defaulted after initial agreement to offset outstanding sum running into several billions of naira.

But Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed Matane, in an interview, said the AEDC was merely trying to embarrass everyone, explaining that the state government had not defaulted in paying monthly N57 million as agreed.

“The AEDC is claiming that the government is indebted to the tune of N1.3 billion, but again have failed to also let the public know about the one we paid over a period of time. I think they are just out to embarrass everybody by going out and cutting lights just like that”.