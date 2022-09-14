Nigeria, Morocco to sign gas pipeline MoU Thursday

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited will on Thursday sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines of Morocco.

In a series of tweets via its official Twitter handle on Wednesday, the NNPC stated that the MoU, which would be signed in Rabat, Morocco, would also involve the Economic Community of West African States.

The oil firm said, “In line with Federal Government’s mandate to drive the execution of the 7,000km Nigeria Morocco Gas Pipeline Project, the Group Chief Executive Officer, NNPC Ltd, Mele Kyari, today (Wednesday) paid a courtesy call on the President, ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Omar Touray.

“The visit was in preparation of the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the NNPC Ltd, Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines (ONHYM) of Morocco and the ECOWAS, scheduled to hold on September 15, 2022 in Rabat, Morocco.

“During the visit, the NNPC Ltd and the ECOWAS Commission reaffirmed their commitment towards the project, which, when completed, will provide gas to the West African countries through to the Kingdom of Morocco and subsequently to Europe.”

It added, “The NNPC and ONHYM would also sign two MoUs with Société Mauritanienne des Hydrocarbures of Mauritania and Petrosen of Senegal, both of whom are expected to participate in the project.”

The NNPC stated that once completed, the project would supply about three billion standard cubic feet of gas along the West African Coast from Nigeria, Benin, Togo, Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Gambia, Senegal and Mauritania to Morocco.

“Other benefits of the NMGP project include improving the living standards of people, integration of the economies within the sub-region and mitigating against desertification through sustainable & reliable gas supply,” the oil firm stated.