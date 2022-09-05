Nigerian electricity employees canvass for reversal of power privatisation

Electricity workers under the aegis of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) have urged President Muhammadu Buhari as a matter of urgency to reverse the privatisation of the power sector, saying the motive failed to meet its mission.

The workers made the disclosure on Monday in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital during a press conference to intimate the present government led by President Muhammadu Buhari the need to reverse the privatisation of the power sector.

Assistant General Secretary, Western Zone of NUEE, Comrade Modupeoluwa Akinola, while addressing journalists on behalf of his colleagues, explained that privatisation of the power sector has negative consequences on workers and members of the public.

He stressed that the union had, before the privatisation of the power sector, kicked against the privatisation of the sector.

Akinola alleged that privatisation will always seek to protect and defend the profit interest of the business owners against the general interest of the people.

According to him, “Power privatisation has failed. We of the electricity workers under the aegis of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), Western zone decide to organise this press conference to draw the attention of the general public to the age-long position of our great union on the privatisation of the power sector, its attendant consequences and the basis for an unrelented defense and protection of members of our union.

“Our union rejects the planned privitisation of the TCN, demands a full renationalisation of the power sector under a democratic control of a board that includes the representatives of workers and consumers, and holds that no amount of intimidation, falsehood including misrepresentation of facts can deter us from continuing to express our opposition to the privatisation of the power sector in defense of the interest of our members and the people.

“It will interest you to know that, prior to the eventual privatisation of the power sector in 2013, our union was at the forefront of several agitations and campaigns which included street protests, town hall meetings, symposia and picketings organised by mass of Nigerian people to stop and halt the then move for the privitisation exercise.

“Our opposition to the privatisation policy was informed by our understanding and conviction that privatisation will always seek to protect and defend the profit interest of the business owners against the general interest of the people for affordable and regular electricity. This has no doubt been confirmed by the daily agony and pain being experienced by our members and Nigerian people since privatisation of the power sector over nine years ago”.