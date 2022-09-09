NLNG: We’ve delivered over 5,000 cargoes in 21 years

The Nigeria LNG Limited, yesterday, said the company has delivered over 5,000 LNG cargoes to its customers around the world since it commenced business 21 years ago.

The company, which expressed commitment to Nigeria’s energy transition, said it has commenced studies on Carbon Capture, Usage and Storage (CCUS), hydrogen electrification, targeted at reducing air pollution.

Deputy Managing Director, NLNG, Olalekan Ogunleye, stated this while speaking during a panel on, “Molecules and electrons: Managing the new agenda for growth”, at the GASTECH exhibition and conference in Milan, Italy.

He noted that with the current expansion plan through the ongoing Train 7, it would add eight million metric tonnes per annum or 30 percent to its existing capacity.

He said: “We have delivered over 5,400 LNG cargoes safely and counting. As an enterprise, we have completely embraced energy transition. And there are many elements to that. There is a business necessity to that because our stated vision is to be a globally competitive energy company that is helping to build a better Nigeria.

“We cannot be globally competitive if we are not in touch with market dynamics and new realities, and if we are not embracing decarbonization. So, another important element is that we have integrated energy transition into our business at all levels. We have a Carbon Council that has been in place for over one year.

“We are also creating a green culture within the organisation by recasting energy transition in personnel channels.”