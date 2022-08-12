NLNG denies $1.2 billion oil, gas theft

The Nigeria Liquefied and Natural Gas (NLNG), has refuted an online publication by a newspaper alleging $he theft of $1.2billion crude oil, gas.

In a statement made available to newsmen, NLNG described the report as false, malicious and a deliberate rehash of fallacious claims reported in an online media channel in January 2022.

The General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development of NLNG, Andy Odeh, said the company responded to the allegations, clearly stating the facts, yet the newspaper published the same allegations with no opportunity offered to the company to react or respond to the assertions.

According to him, the publication was obviously calculated to cast the company and its leadership in bad light.

Odeh said deliveries of LNG from its Bonny Terminal complied with all regulatory requirements for the export of its products and are made under various LNG sales contracts to destinations not limited to Europe, but also to the Far East, Greater Middle East.

North America and South America, thus ensuring NLNG’s position as a significant competitive global LNG supplier, promoting the Nigerian Brand.