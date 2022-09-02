NLNG pledges to solidify local content for Nigerians

Nigeria Liquefied and Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited has said it is committed to ensuring that Nigerians benefited maximally from all its operations by going beyond mere compliance with Nigerian Content targets as set out in the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act (NOGICD) 2010.

NLNG’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Philip Mshelbila, gave the assurance while leading a delegation on a courtesy visit to the Executive Secretary (ES) of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Simbi Wabote, at the regulator’s head office in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Mshelbila said NLNG considered Nigerian Content a core part of its strategy in line with its corporate vision of being ‘a globally competitive LNG company helping to build a better Nigeria’. He commended the NCDMB for the successful and historic relationship between the regulator and the company which emphasized joint value creation, citing the unique Service Level Agreement (SLA) between NLNG and NCDMB as a classic example of the Board enabling business.

He also expressed the appreciation to the board for the collaboration which had led to the smooth take-off of the Train 7 project which recently recorded seven million safe man-hours without a Lost-Time Injury incident.

Mshelbila noted that NLNG had remained committed to 100 per cent in-country supply of its liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) volumes and stressed that, within the context of the global energy transition, support of regulators like the NCDMB would be critical in ensuring access, availability and affordability of energy for domestic consumption. He proposed the formation of an NLNG-NCDMB Technical Working Group which would meet periodically to discuss and resolve such strategic and other operational issues.

Responding, Wabote congratulated the NLNG for the successful leadership transition while maintaining national pride of being led by a 100per cent Nigerian senior management team.

He assured that the regulator would continue to work with NLNG to deliver on its Nigerian Content commitments in its Train 7 Project to positively impact local manufacturing capacity and employment levels in the country. He encouraged the company to begin preparations for Train 8 and also endorsed the idea of an exchange programme of staff between both organizations to deepen knowledge of each other’s inner workings for better partnership and business efficiency.

Wabote said the Board would continue to adhere to its Business-to-Business Service Level Agreement (SLA), as it remained the first in the industry and had set a standard for shortening the contracting cycle and improving compliance with the NOGICD Act. He encouraged NLNG to plug into ongoing efforts by NCDMB to widen LPG distribution and storage across multiple zones of the country.

NLNG is owned by four Shareholders, namely, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (49%), Shell Gas B.V (25.6per cent), TotalEnergies Gaz & Electricite Holdings (15per cent) and Eni International N.A. N. V. S.àr.l (10.4per cent).